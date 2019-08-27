Recycle electronics and household items at event in Forest Park in September

Get rid of your unwanted electronics, paper and household items safely and effectively at a recycling event in Woodhaven next month.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, state Senator Joseph Addabbo and Assemblyman Mike Miller will co-host their annual recycling event at Forest Park. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., crews will be located at the Forest Park Bandshell to collect electronic waste, American flags, paper and other household items.

The recycling event, which is being run in partnership with Ozone Park Kiwanis and the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, aims to give residents an easy and secure way to recycle their electronics, shred their paper and donate household goods.

“This recycling event gives residents the piece of mind that their electronics are properly recycled according to the Department of Sanitation rules and regulations, and that their documents are securely shredded and disposed of, all at a central location right in their community,” said Addabbo. “This is one of my favorite events of the year, and I would like to thank Assemblyman Miller and his staff for again partnering with my office on this event as well as the Ozone Park Kiwanis and the Ozone Park Residents Block Association for their co-sponsorship, my staff, all of our vendors for providing this service for our constituents, and the Parks Department for their help in coordinating this great event.”

All donated items must be clean and dry upon their arrival at the event. Electronics that will be accepted at the event include computers, monitors, cellphones, compact discs, PDAs, printers, batteries, cameras, lamps, mirrors, power strips, wires, chargers, cable boxes, fans, telephones, VCR tapes and small televisions. Household items that will be accepted include clothing, coats, bedding, paired shoes, dishes, silverware, lamps, curtains, American flags and eyeglasses.

A paper shredder will be available to help residents recycle documents safely and confidentially. Pre-shredded paper will not be accepted for recycling.

Items that won’t be accepted during the event include air conditioners, newspapers, gas/oil items, paints, mattresses, ovens, office furniture, firearms, vacuum cleaners, light bulbs, liquids, tires and medication.

“I’m looking forward to another successful recycling event with Senator Addabbo. This event gives the opportunity for our constituents to securely discard household items in addition to reduces waste sent to landfills, conserves resources, helps protect the environment and saves energy. I encourage everyone to come and participate,” said Assemblyman Miller.

For more information or questions about what items can be recycled, call Addabbo’s Howard Beach office at 718-738-1111.