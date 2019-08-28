Missing Maspeth teen found safe by authorities in London, man connected to her disappearance in custody

A 16-year-old girl from Maspeth who ran away to London was found safe in “good condition” by the London Police Department on Wednesday.

Victoria Grabowski was last seen around 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at her residence in Queens. Authorities arrested a man in connection with her disappearance.

Her uncle Arkadiusz Grabowski said that her parents discovered texts showing that she had been talking to an older man in Britain, and left on Saturday Aug. 24 from JFK to fly to London.

The identity of the man in custody has not been released.

The NYPD worked with London detectives to locate the girl and communicate with her family.

Anyone with additional information can reach Detective Jae Moon at 719-386-2723.