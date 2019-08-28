Video shows aftermath of jackknifed tractor-trailer on Clearview Expressway in Bayside

A tractor trailer crashed into the median on the Clearview Expressway

Traffic crawled on the southbound Clearview Expressway in Bayside after a tractor-trailer jackknifed onto the median.

FDNY reportedly received a call just past noon about an accident on the Queens highway. Video on the Citizen app showed the truck blocking two lanes of traffic and forcing other vehicles to merge into the outermost lane.

Information on the app said that there was someone trapped in the truck but an FDNY spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries. FDNY personnel are still operating at the scene.

Tractor Trailer Twisted on Median @CitizenApp

5051 205th St 12:02:20 PM EDT

This is a developing story. Check QNS.com for updates.

