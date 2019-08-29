Bethpage Federal Credit Union partner with New York Jets to stop bullying in local schools

The New York Jets are partnering with Bethpage Federal Credit Union not only to making the union the official credit union of the team, but to also help combat bullying in schools.

The Jets Tackle Bully campaign, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union and in partnership with STOMP Out Bullying, aims to create awareness about how bullying affects every community. The program plans to reach out to educators and students in the tri-state area through school visits, annual educator symposiums and weekly programs that celebrate the students who are working to resolve bullying in their schools.

“We are excited to join forces with Bethpage Federal Credit Union,” said Ian Lasher, Jets SVP, Corporate Partnerships. “Jets Tackle Bullying is a cause we care deeply about, and Long Island has always been an important market for the Jets. This partnership creates synergy on all levels to further engage Jets fans living on Long Island and throughout the entire Tri-State area.”

Bethpage Federal Credit Union plans to help the Jets Tackle Bully campaign by reaching out to educators out on Long Island. In addition to participating in theJets Anti-Bullying Awareness Game in November, Bethpage Federal Credit Union present the Jets Upstander of the Week, which highlights one student per week during the season across the team’s social media platforms and on stadium video boards during home games.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union will also present the team’s fourth annual Anti-Bullying Symposium at MetLife Stadium prior to the Jets preseason game on Aug. 29th.

“Bethpage is delighted and privileged to partner with the New York Jets and help expand its highly impactful anti-bullying campaign onto Long Island and throughout the Tri-State,” said Wayne N. Grossé, President and CEO, Bethpage Federal Credit Union. “Bethpage greatly cares about the issues and concerns of its members, its employees and the community. Today’s bullying epidemic must come to an end. Very much a successful grass-roots effort, Jets Tackle Bullying is making a difference and Bethpage is excited to partner with the Jets to be a part of the solution.”