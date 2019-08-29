Video shows terrible teens in Jamaica Hills stealing a woman’s cane and beating her with it

Detectives need the public’s help in finding four teenagers who brutally attacked and robbed a 67-year-old woman in Jamaica Hills during an assault caught on camera.

The NYPD released video footage on Aug. 28 of the incident, which happened at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 in front of a home on 169th Street near Highland Avenue.

According to police, the foursome — believed to be two males and two females — approached the woman and began forcibly removing her cane while she walked through the area.

Once one of the suspects grabbed hold of her cane, authorities said, the others pushed her to the ground and removed a Samsung cellphone from her hand. A perpetrator then struck the woman with her own cane as she was on her knees begging them to stop.

The terrible teens then fled the scene inside a late-model Nissan Altima, police noted.

Officers from the 107th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.