Five-year-old dies after being struck by fence and falling to sidewalk just over the Ridgewood/Buskwick border

A Brooklyn child died of her injuries on Thursday night after a piece of fence hit her on the head at the Ridgewood/Bushwick border.

According to police, at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 29, 5-year-old Alysson Pinto-Chaumana was walking with her mother outside of a home on Harman Street near Cypress Avenue when she began to pull on the decorative fence at the location.

As she pulled on the fence, heavy pieces of the fence fell and struck the child on the head, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain head trauma.

Pinto-Chaumana’s mother flagged down a passing ambulance, who rushed the child to Wyckoff Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

NYPD officers responded to the hospital following the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

