Paddle your way up the East River on Sunday with the LIC Community Boathouse

Here’s the chance to make a splash — many splashes, actually.

The Long Island City Community Boathouse will host One-Way Paddle from Anable Basin to Hallets Cove on Sunday, Sept. 1, starting at 10:15 a.m. Kayaks are provided for free.

It’s a casual, roughly one-hour group trip for adults of all paddling skills and experience. The idea is to have fun, so there aren’t many rules, except that all participants must be at least 18 years old and they must wear a life jacket.

Other issues – to wear sunblock; to race as fast as possible; to bring a water bottle – are optional, but organizers want rowers to arrive prepared for exercise and getting wet.

Anable Basin is an inlet of the East River in the vicinity of 5th Street and 46th Avenue in Long Island City. (It’s also where Amazon wanted to build its HQ2 campus.) The LIC Community Boathouse, which is located at 46-01 5th St., has a floating dock there, where the paddlers will start their journey on Saturday.

The fleet will head north in what some people call the “East Channel” between Roosevelt Island and the Western Queens shore to Hallets Cove Beach, which is next to Socrates Sculpture Park in the vicinity of Vernon Boulevard and 31st Avenue. Many will call it a day, but for some, this will be just the beginning.

That’s because the boathouse will also host One-Way Paddle from Hallets Cove to Anable Basin at 4 p.m.

Founded in 2003, the LIC Community Boathouse is an all-volunteer nonprofit that organizes educational and recreational paddling programs. The agency also seeks to raise awareness about estuary ecology and the importance of New York Harbor.

Images: LIC Community Boathouse