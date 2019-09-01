Robbers choke out two men for cash and property on the streets of Kew Gardens Hills

Police need the public’s help in finding two violent crooks who choked out and robbed men in Kew Gardens Hills twice last month.

Law enforcement sources said the first robbery occurred at 11 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the area of 147th Street and 75th Road.

According to authorities, the suspects approached a 40-year-old man just after the victim made a food delivery to a nearby home. Cops said one of the crooks put the victim in a chokehold while his partner removed the deliveryman’s cellphone, wallet and $250 in cash.

After obtaining the victim’s belongings, the thieves fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Three nights later, at 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 25, the bandits attacked a 55-year-old man in the area of 75th Road and Main Street.

According to police, they approached the victim just after he had used a nearby ATM. As in the first incident, one robber choked the victim while the other removed $700 in cash.

Law enforcement sources said the suspects then fled the scene to an undetermined location.

Both incidents were reported to the 107th Precinct. Neither victim suffered serious injuries, police said.

On Sept. 1, the NYPD released photos of the two perpetrators.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.