Triple shooting at a Richmond Hill corner leaves one dead and another critically injured: cops

A gunman opened fire on three men at a Richmond Hill street corner early on Monday morning, killing one and leaving two others seriously injured, police reported.

Authorities said the gunfire broke out at around 4:27 a.m. on Sept. 2 near the intersection of 130th Street and 92nd Avenue, an industrial area of Richmond Hill near a Long Island Rail Road train yard.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. They also discovered a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the chest, and a 27-year-old man who took bullets to both of his legs.

In the early stages of the investigation, law enforcement sources did not have any details regarding a possible motive, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Paramedics rushed the 35-year-old man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Police said the 28-year-old man is currently listed in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital, and the 27-year-old man is at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.