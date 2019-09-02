Triple shooting at a Richmond Hill corner leaves one dead and another critically injured: cops

A gunman opened fire on three men at a Richmond Hill street corner early on Monday morning, killing one and leaving two others seriously injured, police reported.

Authorities said the gunfire broke out at around 4:27 a.m. on Sept. 2 near the intersection of 130th Street and 92nd Avenue, an industrial area of Richmond Hill near a Long Island Rail Road train yard.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. They also discovered a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the chest, and a 27-year-old man who took bullets to both of his legs.

In the early stages of the investigation, law enforcement sources did not have any details regarding a possible motive, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The intersection of 130th Street and 92nd Avenue in Richmond Hill, where three men were shot on Sept. 2. (Photo via Google Maps)

Paramedics rushed the 35-year-old man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Police said the 28-year-old man is currently listed in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital, and the 27-year-old man is at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

