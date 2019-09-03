Cyclist struck in morning collision at an Astoria intersection: FDNY

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle while riding at an Astoria intersection on Tuesday morning.
According to the FDNY, emergency service personnel responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 31st Street at 8:37 a.m. on Sept. 3.
Upon their arrival, the FDNY found that a bicyclist had been struck at the intersection.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for minor injuries.
Good morning #BikeNYC another cyclist was hit this morning in #Astoria at 31st Av & 31st Street. Taken to the hospital for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/nOOnHAbHNZ
— Claudia Corcino (@corcinoclaudia) September 3, 2019