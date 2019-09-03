Get your dance fix at the Queens Theatre this fall

BY TAMMY SCILEPPI

Queens is a happening place!

And this fall and winter, you’ll find so much going on here that it’s mind-boggling.

If you haven’t visited Queens Theatre yet – conveniently located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park – and experienced all it has to offer, what the heck are you waiting for?

The iconic entertainment venue never loses its mojo and is kicking off its 31st season with a bang — and tons of dancing!

“For more than 30 years, Queens Theatre has introduced audiences to innovative and exhilarating theatre, dance and family programming,” Executive Director Taryn Sacramone, said. “We’re inspired by the diversity of our home borough, and the adventurousness of our audience members.”

Remember to mark your calendars and get your tickets before they’re sold out.

For starters, don’t miss a trio of innovative and exuberant performances by Parsons Dance company. Sept. 21 at 2pm, 8pm & Sept. 22 at 3pm.

“There will be six pieces on the program – five choreographed by David Parsons, Artistic Director, and one by extraordinary choreographer Trey McIntyre,” said publicist Richard Kornberg, who hails from Auburndale.

“McIntyre’s piece, ‘Eight Women,’ is set to the music of Aretha Franklin and allows the audience to appreciate the best parts of a woman in every person. Three additional highlights of the evening are all choreographed by Parsons: the vibrant ‘Nascimento’; ‘Microburst,’ conceived with South Ozone Park resident Avirodh Sharma (one of the nation’s leading tabla players); and ‘Caught,’ the universally admired piece where audiences are thrilled by watching a dancer, literally, fly thru the air.”

“The aim is to increase awareness of gender inequity in the theatre, and to allow the wider community to hear diverse perspectives and ideas about what it means to be making art right now. This project is a powerful community-builder,” said Dominic Antonio D’Andrea, Director of Community Engagement.

He added: “The New York Shakespeare Exchange is coming to our space to create an immersive/interactive lobby event for young audiences coming to see ‘Showtime With Shakespeare’ on Nov 2nd. This will feature several diverse artists/teachers who are gonna set up stations around our space that will deal with text, Shakespearian insults, the rhythm of language, and different fun and quick entry-points into understanding the text.

“We look forward to welcoming these extraordinary multi-disciplined artists to our space to create these important, fun, and engaging experiences for our community.”

The 6th annual Queensboro Dance Festival is back this year and they’re bringing their exciting mojo to Queens Theatre, Oct. 5 & 6. You can also catch their “Cultural Week at the Waterfront” shows (Sept. 5-8) at Hunter’s Point South Park, and enjoy performances/dance workshops by diverse Queens-based companies, family dance classes with local dance schools, and family-friendly shows by LIC Concerts (held at Gantry State Park). Audiences will experience a range of local contemporary and cultural dances, and music by Queens bands. All free to the public.

“I’ve spent the last year in my role as director of community engagement listening to the community around us, learning about what the bright spots and gaps are in our programming here at QT, and trying to find a way, with our programming and our resources, to welcome the wider community into Queens Theatre in a more formal and durational way. So, I created a new wing of programming called The Community Series, to help further our mission and reach out to diverse and intersectional communities here in Queens,” said D’Andrea.

“These [Community Series] events will primarily be free, open to anyone who wants to come, and attempting to make what we do matter to the wider community, and the community matter to our theatre. We want all of Queens to think of Queens Theatre as their home.”

For more shows and info: www.queenstheatre.org.