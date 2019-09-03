Queens College interim president welcomes incoming students and Flushing Congresswoman Grace Meng

At Queens College’s annual Welcome Day event held on Aug. 26, interim college President William Tramontano and senior administrators greeted 1,500 entering freshman and transfer students beginning their college careers in Flushing.

“You have come to a very, very special place. You may have come here determined for a particular career. It’s not just getting a degree, it’s the time going through the degree — the time of exploration,” said Tramontano at the event. “You are probably going to be changing careers, changing jobs, so put together all the skills that are going to make you marketable, sellable. You are following in the tradition of many, many great alumni.”

Students took part in a large-scale ice-breaker event designed to encourage new friendships, viewed a musical performance by platinum-selling R&B artist Jacquees, and visited a club fair where more than 40 student organizations were represented.

Just three days later, the college received a visit from Congresswoman Grace Meng on Aug. 29, who visited the Queens College Tech incubator, as part of this year’s Congressional Startup Day effort meeting with Tramontano and senior administrators.

Upon her visit, Tramontano and Meng discussed how federal policies can support the incubator’s efforts to create new products, develop new ideas and grow business.

Meng also toured the campus’s small business development center that was made possible with her support and launched jointly with LaGuardia Community College earlier this year in May.

“Initiatives like this are really important for our city, state and our country. CUNY and Queens College has done a great job, but you hear all the time about needing to prioritize and increasing the strength of our workforce development here in this country,” Meng said. “I have tremendous pride in CUNY and Queens College and how much you contribute to our borough and state.”

The center serves immigrant entrepreneurs and other underrepresented populations of Flushing, with services currently offered in English and Mandarin. It is the third SBDC in the borough of Queens, and the ninth in New York City.