Learn how to sail via a three-day beginner’s course in Queens

These lessons will truly float your boat.

The American Small Craft Association will offer a Learn to Sail course at the Meadow Lake Boathouse in Flushing Meadows Corona Park this month.

The intensive course consists of three classes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on three consecutive Saturdays – Sept. 7, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 – and participants must promise to attend all of them.

Designed for beginners, the program combines lectures, hands-on activities, and actual time on the water. Some of the instruction will cover topics such as basic sailing terms, parts of the boat, safety practices and how to rig a vessel. Students will also learn how to tell which way the wind is blowing (don’t laugh; it’s difficult), accurately steer a boat, and recognize when a sail is properly trimmed and ready to offer maximum power.

Participants can also expect to learn how to recover from a capsize, tie a few knots and dock or anchor a watercraft.

The price is $300. Books and materials are included.

Meadow Lake is New York City’s largest body of fresh water. It’s also where The American Small Craft Association keeps more than a dozen sloop-rigged sailboats.

Six friends founded The American Small Craft Association in 1967. The all-volunteer organization shares the Meadow Lake Boathouse, which belongs to the NYC Parks Department, with the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival and Row New York.

Images: The American Small Craft Association