Ridgewood’s top cop among five injured in early morning police chase in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday morning after leading cops on a police chase that left five officers — including Ridgewood’s top cop — injured.

According to the NYPD, at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 3, the New York City Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop for a gray Honda Accord, driven by 25-year-old Justin Valentine, on Jamaica Avenue. Valentine did not stop for the officers, instead speeding up and fleeing the scene down Jamaica Avenue.

As Valentine approached the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Chestnut Street, the car collided into an unmarked police car. Inside the car was 104th Precinct commanding officer Captain Victoria Perry, who suffered minor injuries as a result. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, Valentine fled the scene on foot southbound on Chestnut Street, with officers from the sheriff’s office and the NYPD going after him. A 19-year-old woman, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat of the car, was taken into custody without incident.

Valentine fled to the roof of a building at 51 Logan Ave., where police ultimately arrested him without incident.

The NYPD confirmed that five officers in total were injured as a result of the incident. Reports indicate that the car driven by Valentine had been stolen from New York City Marshals, who had seized it on Aug. 20.

Valentine was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal contempt of court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration, criminal mischief, trespassing, reckless driving, unlicensed aggravated driving, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and failure to obey a traffic device. Charges against the 19-year-old woman are still pending.

Video by Robert Stridiron