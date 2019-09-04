Here’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Hunters Point that combines both modern details and industrial touches. The unit is in the Zipper, a brand-new, 41-residence development located at 5-33 48th Ave. that was converted from a former zipper factory.
The exposed brick and huge, factory-style windows of the main living space pay homage to the building’s past, while features like a deep soaking tub in the spa-like bathroom with Carrera tiling and black matte cabinetry put the apartment squarely in the present.
The two bedrooms and two baths are large and inviting, while the kitchen has been appointed with all the necessary appliances, as well as subway tile backsplash and breakfast island. The apartment’s bathrooms have porcelain tile flooring and beveled white subway tile walls. There is a washer-dryer in the apartment for added convenience.
Amenities within the building include a children’s playroom, a fitness center with dedicated yoga space, a lounge with ample seating and a wet bar that boasts an outdoor terrace.
Parking is available for sale, as well as private cellar storage. At night, a virtual doorman takes care of the duties from the building’s day-time doorman.
The building is across the street from Hunters Point Community Park, and just over a block from Gantry Plaza State Park on the East River. The Vernon Boulevard – Jackson Avenue 7 train station is two-and-a-half blocks away, just one stop from Manhattan.
Listed by Paris Hampton of Modern Spaces, the apartment is asking $1.23 million, with taxes of $822 and a monthly fee of $892.
[Listing: 5-33 48th Avenue, 3B | Broker: Modern Spaces] GMAP