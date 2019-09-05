It’s back to school season! As we start to head back into the regular routines that school brings, many people will reignite their hunt for their next dream home.
Luckily, there are new houses hitting the market every week in and near Queens. This week, we’re showing off a three-story colonial in Whitestone, a two-family home in Glendale and a spacious ranch in Franklin Square.
MLS: 3159217
13-15 160th St., Beechhurst, NY 11357
Listing Price: $1,999,999
Details: This three-story colonial in the Beechhurst section of Whitestone is truly worth visiting. Features include six bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), a spacious living room and dining room, an updated eat-in kitchen, a patio, plus a full basement with another kitchen, utilities and a rec room. The backyard offers plenty of entertainment space, making it the ideal place to enjoy the last days of summer.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 or Evangelia Boudourakis at 917-751-6700.
MLS: 3153004
83-20 77th Ave., Glendale, NY 11385
Listing Price: $1,068,000
Details: Originally built in 1935, this two-family home in Glendale has been lovingly maintained. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a kitchen, living room and dining room in each unit, a finished basement, and a detached two-car garage. The private porch offers a nice spot to enjoy summer mornings and nights.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
MLS: 3160824
775 Anderson Ave., Franklin Square, NY 11010
Listing Price: $679,000
Details: This meticulously maintained ranch in Franklin Square sits comfortably on a well-kept lot. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, dining room, an eat-in kitchen with updated, stainless steel appliances, a full, finished basement and hardwood floors throughout. The private, fenced-in backyard has a big wooden deck and plenty of space for play or entertaining friends and family.
For more information, contact listing agent Anthony Herrschaft at 347-366-7151.
