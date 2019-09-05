Check out this rundown of real estate highlights in Queens

As interest continues to grow in Queens, real estate listings, new developments and plans for more buildings are continuing to pop up throughout the county. QNS is partnering with Marketproof.com, a new real estate listing search and property database covering New York City, to share some of the latest residential and commercial real estate updates throughout the borough.

For Sale

45-17 20th Rd. – Astoria Heights

A three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom single-family house at 45-17 20th Rd. in Astoria Heights was listed on the market for $1,680,000 by Realty Executives Today on Sept. 4. The custom-built home has been completed updated and boasts a paved backyard, a wine cooler, hardwood floors throughout and tons of closet space.

For Rent

42 -15 Crescent St. unit 505A – Long Island City

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 42-15 Crescent St. in Long Island City was listed by the Cereza Sales Office on Sept. 3, 2019 for $3,791/month. Located within The Luna, unit 505A is a mid-rise and offers a sleek, modern interior that anyone can make their own.

Recent Commercial Sale

126-46 34th Ave. – Willets Point

A 9,390 square-foot commercial building at 126-46 34th Ave. in Willets Point sold for $4,500,000 on Aug. 20. Originally built in 1955, the building has been used in the past as a garage and is classified to be a garage or a gas station, according to the Department of Buildings.

Recent Permit Filed

71-12 Park Avenue – Flushing

As recently reported by QNS, permits were filed on Aug. 15 for a 39 story tower at 71-12 Park Avenue in Flushing. The proposed building, which expects to have two towers with 488 total residences, would be the largest Queens building outside of Long Island City.

New Condo Plan Accepted

103-14 Corona Avenue – Corona

An offering plan for a new 4-story condo building at 103-14 Corona Ave. was accepted on Aug. 5. The total sellout price for the units, which is expected to be 14 residential and 2 commercial condo units, is $13,880,000.

