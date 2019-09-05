Person of interest wanted for shooting at Jamaica intersection that injured man sitting in vehicle

Detectives want to talk to a man connected with a shooting at a Jamaica intersection last month during which a fired bullet grazed a man’s head.

The NYPD released on Sept. 4 video footage of the person of interest connected to the Aug. 28 shooting, which occurred at 8:45 p.m. at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 162nd Street.

According to law enforcement sources, a 44-year-old man sat in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle stopped at the intersection when an unidentified male fired a shot. The bullet shattered the rear window and grazed the victim’s head.

After the shot rang out, the unidentified male fled the location in an unknown direction, police said. At this point in the investigation, sources said, it’s not clear whether the shooter targeted the victim.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the man to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The person of interest in the assault case is shown in the security camera footage wearing an orange du-rag, matching sweatshirt and sweatpants, and blue sneakers while carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.