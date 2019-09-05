Police release video of crook who broke into an Astoria apartment and stole $13K worth of jewelry

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into an Astoria apartment and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, a 27-year-old woman returned to her apartment located in the vicinity of 27th Street and Hoyt Avenue South. Once she was inside, she found that some of her property was missing and called the NYPD.

The investigation revealed that at 10:47 a.m. that same day, an unknown man entered the apartment through a secured front door. Once inside, the suspect took $13,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing the scene on foot to parts unknown.

Police released the following video of the suspect during the burglary:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, mask covering his face, blue shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.