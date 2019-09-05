The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park to host gala featuring popular international vendors

Feast on global cuisine from the Queens Night Market at its third annual Evening Under the Sphere gala at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park will feature over a dozen of the most popular and recognizable international vendors under the Unisphere on Sept. 25 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The sphere is the iconic Unisphere from the 1964-1965 World’s Fair, which resides in the heart of the park. The gala, which takes place outdoors under the glow of the Unisphere, will feature local DJ David Paul — who is also a professional basketball player for the Harlem Wizards — for a musical backdrop to dance the night away.

“The Queens Night Market is a celebration of NYC and of public spaces,” said John Wang, Queens Night Market creator. “We’ve operated in Flushing Meadows Corona Park for five years now, and have been helping out the Alliance gala since it started three years ago. We’re tremendously grateful to the park and to the generous and talented vendors who have agreed to help out a great cause for a great park. And who doesn’t love an all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink party?”

Alliance Chair and NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, FAICP, is looking forward to enjoying the music and food with friends and neighbors at the annual event celebrating one of the city’s greatest parks.

“Evening Under the Sphere celebrates Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s rich diversity, with casual dining and dancing that reflects the global food and culture of its local parkgoers,” Silver said.

The public is invited to purchase $50 all-inclusive, all-you-can-eat-and-drink tickets to the international food and dance party at allianceforfmcp.org/gala. Tickets are available now.

Food will be made to order and currently confirmed options include Bashkir Farm Cheese Donuts by Wembie; Cambodian Fish Amok, Grilled Beef, and Jackfruit with Sticky Rice by Cambodiannow; Soy Sauce Noodles and Shumai by Hong Kong Street Food; Singaporean Laksa Noodles, Satay Noodles, and Roti Prata by Native Noodles; Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken and Taro Fries by Anda Café; Tandoori Chicken Tacos and Bulgogi Tacos by Sunflower Kitchen; Pernil by Cocotazo; Mochi Waffles by the Moffle Bar; Shrimp Burgers by Caribbean Street Eats; Biscuit and Brisket and Zucchini Dumplings by Pinky’s Space; Veggie Samosas, Chicken Tikka Biryani, and Chana Saag by Indi Thai; and Pie Crust Cookies by Janie’s.

Wines will be donated by The Vine Collective. Beer will be donated by Big aLICe Brewing. Additional beverages — Bruce Cost Ginger Ale and Calamansi-ade — will be donated by Brooklyn Crafted.