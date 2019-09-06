From cheese tea to pho, and so much more: Check out some of the newest businesses on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard

Several new businesses have popped up in Bayside on Bell Boulevard, known for its vibrant food and shopping options.

Whether it’s cheese-covered bubble tea, Cuban food or steaming bowl of pho, there’s sure to be a business to fit every taste. Check out the new shops below.

Pho Grand, 38-40 Bell Blvd.

In the mood for some Vietnamese fare? Then head down to Pho Grand.

The extensive menu features a variety of pho, a traditional Vietnamese soup with broth, rice noodles, herbs and meat. The soup base at Pho Grand is beef broth, which is made to order with toppings like beef brisket, grilled chicken, pork chops and seafood.

Other dishes include a choice of meat or seafood over white rice or rice noodles and bánh mì, a sandwich served on a baguette and filled with meat and pickled vegetables. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more visit phograndbayside.com.

The Cuban, 39-17 Bell Blvd. (Coming soon)

While The Cuban isn’t open yet in Bayside, the restaurant has made a reputation for itself at several locations on Long Island.

The restaurant operates under the philosophy of owner William Martinez: “Good Food, Exotic Drinks and Great Music.” Their menu features classic Cuban and Caribbean dishes from fresh ceviche and ropa vieja — flank steak with tomatoes, peppers, onions, green olives and black beans — to paella and hand-rolled empanadas.

One-of-a-kind drinks and live Cuban and Latin entertainment complement the dishes at The Cuban. Visit thecubanny.com to learn more.

eye&I, 39-25 Bell Blvd.

This eyecare business was started by Bayside native and optometrist Dr. Crystal Han in partnership with her husband Joseph Han.

The patient-forward business focuses on giving patrons the best quality eyecare while tailoring each product to an individual’s needs. Dr. Han also wanted to use her passion for optometry to showcase her love of the arts. The brick and mortar store on Bell Boulevard features the handcrafted work of local artisans, which sets them apart from other eye care businesses.

Services include comprehensive eye exams, contact lens exams, medical eye exams and full optical service.

The Eye&I grand opening is on Saturday, Sept. 21. Hours of operation are on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit eyeandiny.com for more information.

Mi Tea, 40-09 Bell Blvd.

In a sea of traditional bubble tea joints is Mi Tea, which introduces cheese-covered tea to the masses. The business first opened in 2016 in Hangzhou, China and has since expanded to North America and over 1,000 locations worldwide.

The cold tea is topped with a layer of cheese foam, which is usually a cream cheese combined with condensed milk. The end result is a salty, sweet combination that sits atop familiar tea flavors like black, green, oolong and peach. Other toppings include tapioca pearls, jelly, pudding, tofu, aloe and taro balls.

Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Head to the Mi Tea website at miteaus.com.

I Heart Mac & Cheese, 41-19 Bell Blvd.

The Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese opened its doors in Bayside back in May. Despite its name, the business serves up more than just the cheesy comfort food and is known for its customizable macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads.

Diners have the option of choosing a base, including pasta, bread, quinoa and cauliflower, a cheese, one protein and an unlimited amount of vegetables for endless meal possibilities. Gluten-free options are also available upon request.

The eatery is open Sunday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Check out iheartmacandcheese.com to learn more.

Lim’s Kitchen, 42-14 Bell Blvd.

For a taste of Korean cuisine, head to Lim’s Kitchen.

The restaurant serves up Korean fried chicken with several sauce options including soy garlic, spicy soy garlic and honey garlic. Patrons also have a choice of kimbap, similar to Japanese sushi, with fillings like spicy tuna, kimchi and bulgogi.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, the restaurant offers $12 bento box specials which includes a choice of protein served with miso soup, salad, japchae (stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables) and rice.

Lim’s Kitchen is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.