Multimillion-dollar makeover officially underway at Astoria’s Hallets Cove Playground

Hallets Cove Playground, at the southeast corner of the Astoria Houses, is getting a $2.2 million extreme makeover.

City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver joined elected officials and community leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 5 at the playground along Vernon Boulevard near the NYC Ferry Astoria landing.

“Hallets Cove Playground is being completely reimagined with enhanced access to outdoor play,” NYC Silver said. “With new play equipment, seating and entryways, the project is a remarkable investment in this waterfront neighborhood resource.”

The Hallets Cove Playground project will completely redesign the playground with safety surfacing, water spray features, site furnishings, planting beds, fencing and pavement. A new ADA ramp will welcome visitors from the sidewalk level into the playground.

“This reconstruction will bring new play equipment, improved entry and seating areas and many other desirable amenities to Hallets Cove Playground that will make it an even more enjoyable place to visit,” Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said. “The reimagined Hallets Cove Playground, with its breathtaking waterfront views, will be a valuable public space for decades to come and help make Hallets Cove a great place to live and raise a family.”

Katz allocated $1.3 million for the project, Mayor Bill de Blasio added $673,000 and the City Council allocated an additional $210,000 in funding.

“I am so excited to see work begin on a new Hallets Cove Playground,” City Councilman Costa Constantinides said. “Renovations will reflect the needs of a community long overdue for new, constructive park space. Together, the Astoria community has secured $26 million since we took office in 2014 to improve life for those who live on Hallets Cove Peninsula.”

A separate project to reconstruct and repair segments of the concrete seawall is also in procurement. The playground project is expected to be completed in winter 2020.