The price is wrong? These Queens neighborhoods saw drop in home sale prices in August

A new report found that quite a few Queens neighborhoods saw price drops throughout the month of August.

RealtyHop recently released their interactive map that tracks price drops in New York City neighborhoods throughout the month of August.

According to their findings, Jamaica had the highest median percentage price drop, with a 20 percent drop based on one sale dropping $15,000 below the median selling point.

At number two, the Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel area had a 9.24 percent median price drop, with the price drops decreasing also by $15,000 in total. Coming in at number three was East Elmhurst with a 9.2 percent decrease and drops averaging a $100,000 decrease.

The fourth neighborhood with the highest median percentage drop was Auburndale (Flushing) with a 7.57 percent median price decrease, with price drops averaging at a $43,000 decrease. At number five, Springfield Gardens North also had a 7.57 percent median price decrease, however the price drops averaged at a $30,000 decrease.

Visit realtyhop.com to read the full report. Check out the map below to see the average price drops in neighborhoods throughout Queens: