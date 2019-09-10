72-year-old woman hurled from SUV and killed in hit-and-run crash on South Ozone Park street

Cops are looking for a driver who fled the scene after running a red light in South Ozone Park and smashing his vehicle into another car on Tuesday morning, killing the passenger inside, police reported.

Authorities said that at 1:14 a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 126th Street and 111th Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 106th Precinct found that a red Honda CR-V had collided into Elegant Floral Design, located at 125-19 111th Ave., after a gray Lexus SUV had crashed into it.

Police found a 56-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of the Honda. Near the car, they found 72-year-old Gilda Lascano, who had been in the passenger’s seat until she was hurled from the Honda by the impact. Both suffered trauma to their bodies.

A preliminary investigation found that Lascano and the 56-year-old woman were heading northbound on 126th Street in the Honda CR-V. As the vehicle traversed the intersection at 111th Avenue, the male driver of the Lexus ran through the red light and collided with the Honda.

The impact of the collision caused Lascano to be ejected from her seat, law enforcement sources said. The Honda then proceeded to crash into the window of a nearby flower shop.

Police said that the driver of the Lexus then fled the scene on foot down 111th Avenue.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Lascano dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.