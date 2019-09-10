Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach and Broad Channel getting resurfaced for the first time in two decades

Milling and resurfacing of 10 lane miles of Cross Bay Boulevard began on Sept. 9 with the city Department of Transportation kicking off the revamp between 156th and 165th avenues in Howard Beach.

At the end of the project, Cross Bay Boulevard will have a fresh surface with high-visibility crosswalks and other markings, according to DOT, which has funded the project through Councilman Eric Ulrich’s office.

“We are grateful for the significant funding from Council member Ulrich to allow the agency to go above and beyond to resurface this critical north-south corridor in Queens,” Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia said. “DOT appreciates the patience of local residents, businesses and others who use this roadway as crews perform milling and paving work over the next several weeks. We look forward to the finished product of a smoother, safer Cross Bay Boulevard from Howard Beach into Broad Channel.”

The second part of the will begin Sept. 23 starting from the Congressman Joseph Addabbo Bridge to West Fifth Road in Broad Channel and will cost a total of $2.125 million, according to the city agency. The full scope of the resurfacing project is scheduled for completion by October.

“Cross Bay Boulevard is the busiest corridor in my district,” Ulrich said. “Thousands of cars, buses and trucks travel on this road every day. The wear and tear over the years is visible, and that is precisely why I allocated this funding. We are making a critical investment in the physical infrastructure of our community and it simply would not have happened without the help, support and cooperation of the DOT Commissioner and her dedicated staff. I look forward to seeing the work once it is completed in October. I think everyone will agree it is taxpayer money well spent.”

A press release from DOT said Cross Bay Boulevard is long overdue for a facelift, having not been resurfaced in over 20 years.