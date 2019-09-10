Enjoy the vestiges of summer at this year’s ‘Sunday Stroll’ in Bayside

Head to Bell Boulevard in Bayside later this month to indulge in a day of good eats, free live music and family fun activities.

The Bayside Village Business Improvement District announced this year’s Sunday Stroll on Sept. 22, which draws in thousands, for one last hurrah before summer ends. From noon to 5 p.m., Bell Boulevard between 38th and 42nd avenues will transform into a giant block party for the neighborhood to enjoy.

NYPD officers will shut the stretch down to vehicular traffic, providing a safe, stress-free environment. BID Executive Director Christine Silletti said that last year’s Sunday Stroll drew in over 2,000 people.

Attendees should be ready to eat from dozens of participating restaurants along the thoroughfare. Establishments will offer free samples, special discounts and al fresco dining, complete with chairs and tables set up outside.

Guests can also enjoy live music by local favorites Skeedle Brothers, Chicken Head Rocks and Mike Tedesco. The BID announced special performances by competitors from Bourbon Street’s “Voice of Bourbon” and anyone who wants to participate in an afternoon of karaoke.

After chowing down, families who attend the stroll can choose from tons of activities from creating DIY paper mosaics to a game of volleyball. Other activities include ping pong, sand art, bounce houses, slime making and the Bayside’s Got Talent competition.

To learn more about this free event, visit Bayside Village BID on Facebook or at baysidevillagebid.com.