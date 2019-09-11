Armed crook robs woman at gunpoint after following her into a South Ozone Park yard: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who took off with $7,000 after he robbed a woman at gunpoint in South Ozone Park.

According to police, at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 6, a 29-year-old woman was holding her 1-year-old niece while entering a residence in the vicinity of 135th Place and Sutter Avenue. An unidentified man proceeded to enter the area, pulled out a firearm and demanded the woman’s property.

The victim initially refused, causing the suspect to point the firearm at the child. The victim then complied, handing over her purse with had $7,000 inside.

The suspect then fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police released video of the suspect entering the property where the robbery took place. The video also shows the car that the suspect fled the scene in.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.