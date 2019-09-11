Cops searching for Forest Hills woman who was last seen leaving a Duane Reade in Rego Park

Police are searching for a Forest Hills woman who was last seen leaving a Rego Park store on Monday night.

Shanall Oates, 27, was last seen leaving Duane Reade, located at 95-11 63rd Dr., at 10:48 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Oates is described police as a native American woman with a light complexion, brown eyes and short brown hair wearing a long blonde wig, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.