Dumpling debauchery! Jackson Heights hosts Momo Crawl 2019 on Sunday

It’s basically an adult version of trick-or-treat.

Momo Crawl 2019 will take place in Jackson Heights on Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at 1 p.m.

More than 25 Tibetan, Nepalese and Indian restaurants have signed up for this eighth annual moving feast. Each one will offer its version of a versatile South Asian dumpling which often contains chicken, beef, yak, cabbage, cheese and plenty of herbs. They go great with spicy green, orange and red sauces made from chili, chives, garlic, ginger, onions and tamarind. Some chutneys match well, too.

Partakers purchase passports with maps that they use as they walk from restaurant to street vendor to restaurant to street vendor and so on for the momos. All eateries are located within about a half-mile radius.

Afterward, the organizers will present a cultural show at Diversity Plaza in the vicinity of 37th Road and 74th Street. (Thanks, NYC Department of Transportation.) Various groups will perform Himalayan songs and dances, while other will apply henna tattoos.

To get in on the action, noshers will buy these passports that they can use to purchase momos for $1 each. After sampling the goods, they’ll vote on their favorite version by about 4:30 p.m. The winning purveyor will get the highly coveted Momo Crawl Championship Belt, which is made from real yak hide, and bragging rights. (Some good social media promotion, too.)

Past winners include Amdo Kitchen, Lhasa Fast Food (aka Tibetan Mobile), Little Tibet, Nepali Bhanchha Ghar and Phayul.

Here are some of the other expected participants: Bhutanese Ema Datsi; Friends Corner Café; Gang Chen Bod Kyi Momo Cart; Hamro Bhim’s Café; Himalaya Restaurant; Himalayan Yak; K2 Delights Cafe (Bombay Chat); Kanchanjunga; Lali Guras; Merit Kabab Palace; Mom’s Momos; Momo Bros; Momo Delight; Mustang Thakali Kitchen; Nepali Chancha Ghar; Potala Fresh Food; Potala Restaurant; and Tawa Roti.

Tickets cost $10 each, and some of the proceeds will go to Students for a Free Tibet, a nonprofit that promotes Tibetan culture and advocates for the Asian country’s independence from China.

The first 100 people to buy a passport receive a free Tibetan silk scarf.

Thousands of Nepalese and Tibetan immigrants have settled in Jackson Heights and Woodside over the past 20 years. This influx has sparked a boom in eateries and food trucks that sell momos. Noticing the trend, Jeff Orlick, a part-time food tour guide, organized the first Momo Crawl back in 2012. Mostly friends and family members attended the first one, but it has since grown into an international event that attracts more than 1,000 foodies. Orlick started a partnership with Students for a Free Tibet last year with the intention of fading from organizational duties.

Images: Momo Crawl NYC