LIC Flea & Food returns this weekend with new vendors and past favorites

Join in the fun as the LIC Flea & Food kicks off its fall season this weekend, Sept. 14-15.

Grab a brew from the Beer & Wine Garden and head on over to the food vendors for a delicious bite. Global eats will be for sale from La Braza, The Kozy Kook, Chori and Chimi, Forno Di Mattoni’s brick oven pizza and so much more. Desserts available from Chi Desserts, The Wasted Baker and Cozy Treats. Head on over to Kaifee Coffee for unique options focusing on Asian influences.

When you’re ready to shop vintage, head on over to Tired Thrift and Doe Vintage. For hand-made jewelry, Nomada Color Designs has tons of Colombian earrings to choose from. Neal Levin has hand crafted pottery to add to your collection.

Mark your calendars, craft beer lovers. On Oct. 5 and 6 the 4th Annual Queens Beer Festival will return to the Flea. Grab a taste from every Queens-based brewery along with a curated selection of brews from Brooklyn, The Bronx, Long Island and Staten Island. There will be over 20 breweries and over 50 beers to taste, including from LIC Beer Project, Big aLICe Brewing Co., Single Cut Beersmiths, Coney Island Brewing Company, Wartega Brewery, Montauk Brewing Company, Braven Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Gun Hill Brewing Company and many more. Tickets start at $39 and are available at QueensBeerFest.com

LIC Flea & Food is open on specific dates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue. For more information and to RSVP for a chance to win Flea Bucks to spend at the market, visit www.LICFlea.com.