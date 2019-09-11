Some wheel fun! Queens Farm hosts Antique Motorcycle Show on Sunday

It’s not about the horses. It’s about the horsepower.

The Queens County Farm Museum will host the Antique Motorcycle Show on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 39th annual showcase features a judged show in the apple orchard of more than 100 choppers with trophies for the winners in various categories, live music and food vendors. One of the most popular aspects is the Boneyard, a makeshift junkyard where attendees can buy and swap old parts.

Long Islanders usually dominate, but aficionados from all over the country are expected to attend this show, the largest of its kind in New York City. They’ll ogle at Classic Era models with pre-1940 manufacturing dates. BMW, Ducati, Harley, Husqvarna, Peugot, Royal Enfields. Many of the rides are out of production. Some of the older ones are literally bicycles with small engines attached to the frames.

If the mood is right, riders might organize slow and blind sidecar races just for fun.

People who are fluent in the hobbyist vocabulary say there will be “antiques” and “classics.” According to experts, “antiques” are motorcycles manufactured between 1933 and 1955. (Some call them “vintages.”) A “classic” is any piece made after 1955 that has been out of production for a decade. Attendees might also see “custom” bikes, which are simply machines that owners have souped up to their tastes.

Admission is $7. Some of the proceeds will go to Queens Farm whose entrance is at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Glen Oaks. It’s not near any subway stops, but there’s free on-site parking. Take the Grand Central Parkway to Exit 24 and then drive down Little Neck Parkway a few blocks to get there.

Founded in 1697, Queens Farm is the longest continuously farmed site in New York state. Spread over 47 acres, the planting fields include the historic Adriance Farmhouse, a greenhouse complex, and livestock such as cattle, sheep and pigs.

P.S. Next weekend, Sept. 21-22, Queens Farm will host the 37th annual Queens County Fair. As always, this will include carnival rides, pie-eating contests, hayrides, and other time-honored rural endeavors. It will also feature an unveiling of “The Unisphere,” which is the new name for the three-acre corn maze that has been shaped to resemble the iconic World’s Fair remnant in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Images: Queens Farm (top); Planet Chocko (gallery)