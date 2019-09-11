Teen injured in early-morning stabbing following an argument with two men in Woodhaven

Photos by Robert Stridiron/RHS Breaking News Services

Cops are looking for two men who were involved in a stabbing that left a man injured in Woodhaven on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that at 12:53 a.m. on Sept. 11, police responded to a 911 call regarding a person injured in the vicinity of 86th Avenue and 96th Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 102nd Precinct found a 19-year-old man who was bleeding from his chest.

An eye-witness told police that the victim had gotten into a verbal dispute with two unknown men prior to the incident. The dispute turned physical when one of the suspects stabbed in the victim in the chest.

The suspects, who are described as in their 20s, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to Jamaica Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the motive behind the stabbing is unknown. No arrest have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

