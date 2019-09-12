Electrician takes deadly fall from cherry picker after box truck crashes into it on Elmhurst street

An electrician died of his injuries on Thursday morning after a box truck crashed into his cherry picker at an Elmhurst intersection, causing him to take a fatal plunge.

Police say that at 2:46 a.m. on Sept. 12, officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a call regarding a collision at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Goldsmith Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found that a box truck had crashed into a cherry picker, causing the 59-year-old electrician to fall from the vehicle.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim, who reportedly worked for Welsbach Electric, was in the cherry picker working on fixing a traffic light at the intersection prior to the crash.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries. The victim’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene following the collision. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.