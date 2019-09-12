Thieving duo beats up victim on Middle Village street and takes off with his wallet: cops

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who attacked a man on a Middle Village street and ran off with his wallet.

According to police, at 4:55 p.m. on Aug. 24, a 29-year-old man was walking down on 75th Street near 67th Road when he was approached by two unknown individuals who demanded his property. When the victim tried to walk away from the suspects, they punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The crooks then took the victim’s wallet, which contained $40 and personal items, before fleeing the scene. EMS responded to the incident but the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspects were last seen at the Gates Mini-Mart, located at 15-34 Myrtle Ave. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short black hair and a slim build, between the ages of 17 and 21 years old. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white sandals.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman with long black hair and a slim build, between the ages of 17 and 20 years old. She was last seen wearing a short red tank top, black sweatpants, red and black shoes and a red bookbag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.