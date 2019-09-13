Early-morning traffic stop at Queens Village intersection turns into drug and gun bust

A routine traffic stop turned into a marijuana and gun bust in Queens Village early Friday morning.

According to police, at 2:18 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers from the 105th Precinct pulled over a 2003 Toyota at the corner of Springfield Boulevard and Murdock Avenue for a traffic violation.

Inside the car, officers found Marc Morisset, 41, behind the wheel and Thomas Heywood, 18, in the passenger seat, and the pair were allegedly in possession of a large quantity of marijuana, and an imitation 9mm pistol. Police also determined that Morisset did not have a driver’s license.

Both men were taken into custody shortly afterward and were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Morisset was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated unlicensed driver, driving without a license and unsafe backing of a vehicle.

The 105th Precinct released photos of the bust on Twitter later that day, praising the precinct’s Midnight Anti-Crime Team.