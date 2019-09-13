Katz to host Senior Appreciation Month musical luncheon at Queens Borough Hall on Sept. 24

September is Senior Appreciation Month, and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz will celebrate the occasion by hosing a Senior Appreciation Month Musical Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Borough Hall.

The luncheon in the Helen Marshall Cultural Center is free and open to the public with the doors opening at 10 a.m. and will be running until 2 p.m.

“We hope to provide our Queens seniors with a care-free afternoon of good food and good music as an expression of the borough’s gratitude for all they have done to build strong families and strong neighborhoods,” Katz said.

The event, which does not require pre-registration, will feature lunch and live musical entertainment. Performing during the first half of the event will be singers from the non-profit organization Sing For Your Seniors, a group of volunteer vocalists and pianists who perform for seniors at centers, hospitals and care facilities across the metropolitan area.

Also performing will be the Bartlett Contemporaries, a dynamic, genre-spanning dance band who recently performed in Cambria Heights as part of the annual Katz Concert Series.

Borough Hall is located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens.

Queens Borough Hall can be easily reached by mass transit by taking the E or F subway lines to the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station.

Meanwhile, state Senator James Sanders Jr. held his own Senior Appreciation Month event hosting a free senior bowling even on Sept. 12. Dozens of seniors from across his district joined Sanders at Bowl 360 in Ozone Park.

“It was a great joy for me to host a free senior bowling event for the elders in our community. It warms my heart to see them active and vibrant and enjoying themselves,” Sanders said. ‘This is one of the best parts of my job. Everyone had a wonderful time. Thank you Danny and Shelly Mohabir, the owners of Bowl 360, for sponsoring the event.”

For some of the participants it was their first time bowling, and they were excited about the experience, while other more seasoned bowlers enjoyed some competition.