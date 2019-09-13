State yanks liquor license from Mazi Nightclub in Richmond Hill following fatal shooting nearby and other violence

A Richmond Hill nightspot had its liquor license suspended by the State Liquor Authority (SLA) following a fatal shooting on Sept. 5. Gunfire erupted outside the Mazi Nightclub, at 130-35 91st St., during the early morning hours of Sept. 2 killing a 35-year-old man and wounding two others.

EMT’s rushed the man, who was wounded in the chest, to Jamaica Hospital, where he died, police said. A second victim was left in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital and a third, shot in both legs, was in stable condition at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

NYPD investigators reviewed video surveillance from the night of the shooting and discovered that earlier in the evening, in an unrelated incident, a patron inside the Mazi Nightclub was beaten inside the premises and struck in the head with a bottle. The victim, who received medical treatment at Jamaica Hospital, reported bouncers from the club simply ushered him out the door following the assault.

The NYPD reported no one from the club called 911 following either of these serious incidents. On Sept. 5, the NYPD and the SLA conducted a follow up investigation, with the SLA citing the bar with 30 violations, including operating a disorderly premises, employing unlicensed security, possession of untaxed cigarettes, failure to maintain books and records, numerous code violations and for becoming a focal point for police attention.

The September shooting is just the latest in a series of disorders emanating from the Mazi Nightclub, according to the SLA. The agency has a revocation proceeding pending against the club for charges including operating a disorderly premises and failure to supervise.

The nightclub was fined $15,000 on Oct. 15, 2018 for charges involving a, assault and operating a disorderly premises.

“The SLA has zero tolerance for bars where violence is a routine occurrence, threatening the safety of their neighborhoods and straining police resources,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said. “This emergency suspension should serve as a message that this agency will not hesitate to take immediate action when a bar poses a threat to public health and safety.”

The SLA’s decision to summarily suspend a license is not a final determination on the merits of the case. The licensee is entitled to an expedited administrative law hearing before an Administrative Law Judge.

An order of summary suspension remains in effect until such time as it is modified by the SLA or a reviewing court.

QNS reached out to the nightclub and is awaiting a response.