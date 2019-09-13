Union Turnpike exit on Clearview Expressway on Bayside/Fresh Meadows border to close next week for repairs

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will close down the southbound Exit 2 (Union Turnpike) on the Clearview Expressway at the Bayside/Fresh Meadows border.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at around 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 and continue until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. The road work is a part of the NYSDOT’s $3 million project to alleviate traffic congestion by widening the ramp and creating a second travel lane on the ramp.

During this phase of the construction, the NYSDOT will be adding a traffic signal for the new lane configuration. They will also improve pedestrian safety at the Union Turnpike intersection by implementing sidewalk curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Drivers are advised to use the following detour to access Union Turnpike: stay to the left on the southbound Clearview Expressway and follow the signs to Hillside Avenue. Turn left onto Hillside Avenue and then turn left onto northbound Clearview Expressway. Take Exit 2 to Union Turnpike.

Motorists are also reminded to drive carefully through the construction zone, as fines are doubled for speeding in the work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time travel information, motorists can check New York state’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information.