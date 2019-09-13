Woman sought for assaulting a commuter while riding a Forest Hills train: cops

Cops are looking for a woman who slapped a straphanger while onboard a subway in Forest Hills on Thursday evening.

According to police, at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, the 39-year-old female victim was inside of a northbound E train, which was located inside the Forest Hills—71st Ave. subway station. While she was riding the train, an unknown woman who was riding next to the victim placed her bag over her shoulder, hitting the victim.

When the victim said “Excuse me” to the unknown woman, she started to yell and curse at the victim and then proceeded to slap the victim in the face.

Following the altercation, the victim got off the train at the Forest Hills—71st Ave. subway station and the suspect remained on board. The victim sustained scratches to her arm and face, however she refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released the following video of the altercation taken on the train:

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old black woman with brown eyes and long black dreadlocks hair in a ponytail, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multicolored dress.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.