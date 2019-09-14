Police issue silver alerts for three missing northeast Queens seniors on the same morning

The NYPD issued three “silver alerts” early on Saturday morning for missing senior citizens in northeast Queens.

The first alert, received just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 14, focused on Margaret O’Shea, 78, of Commonwealth Boulevard in Bellerose. Law enforcement sources said she was last seen at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 leaving her home behind the wheel of a black 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Police described O’Shea as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with a thin build, a light complexion and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a long-sleeved blue shirt with floral prints.

The NYPD is also looking for Yun C. Kang, 81, of 214th Place in Bayside. He was last seen inside his home at 8 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Kang’s described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a thin build, white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt, a black vest, black pants and white shoes. Police noted that Kang only speaks Korean.

A source familiar with the case reported that Kang has Alzheimer’s disease.

Finally, cops are also searching for Yujie Wang, 77, of Lawrence Street in Flushing. She was last seen inside her home at 4 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Cops described Wang as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored stripe shirt and a brown plaid jacket while carrying a small purse. According to police, Wang only speaks Mandarin.

A source familiar with the case reported that Wang has gone missing before and has Alzheimer’s disease.

Police sources said that the three missing person cases are not connected to each other.

Anyone with information on the missing person cases or their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Check with QNS later for updates on this story.