Trio of bandits beat up commuter and rob him of cash at Ozone Park train station

Detectives are looking for three crooks who assaulted and robbed a 40-year-old man at an A train station in Ozone Park on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery occurred at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 13 inside the 80th Street station, located above the corner of Liberty Avenue and 80th Street.

According to authorities, the terrible trio — two men and a woman — approached the victim and began punching and kicking him about the body. The suspects then removed from the man $200 in cash and a cellphone from his back pocket, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 106th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the scene. Paramedics took the victim to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of facial cuts.

The NYPD released on Sept. 15 video footage of the three crooks.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.