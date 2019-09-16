Driver flees car stop in Ozone Park, dragging and injuring NYPD officer in the process

An NYPD officer was injured this afternoon after he was dragged by a car when the driver fled a car stop in Ozone Park.

Police say that at 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 16, a officer in the 102nd Precinct pulled over a black Nissan Altima near 85th Street and 95th Avenue. Following the stop, the driver of the Altima, which reportedly had no license plates, fled the scene, dragging the officer a short distance.

EMS responded to the location and took the officer to Long Island Jewish Hospital with minor injuries. At this time, the NYPD could not provide a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.