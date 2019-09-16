Driver flees car stop in Ozone Park, dragging and injuring NYPD officer in the process

Photos by RHS NEWS

An NYPD officer was injured this afternoon after he was dragged by a car when the driver fled a car stop in Ozone Park.

Police say that at 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 16, a officer in the 102nd Precinct pulled over a black Nissan Altima near 85th Street and 95th Avenue. Following the stop, the driver of the Altima, which reportedly had no license plates, fled the scene, dragging the officer a short distance.

EMS responded to the location and took the officer to Long Island Jewish Hospital with minor injuries. At this time, the NYPD could not provide a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Bandit sought for mugging two men on the streets of Woodhaven in separate robberies
Bandit sought for mugging two men on the streets of Woodhaven in separate robberies
Man dies of injuries after being struck by a car in Jackson Heights
Man dies of injuries after being struck by a car in Jackson Heights


Skip to toolbar