Guide to Queens: Here are 10 places where you can catch a football game in our borough this season

It’s that time of year again! Professionals are hitting the gridiron for another fall season of football, and many will be looking for a spot to enjoy a cold brew while watching the game.

Luckily, there are plenty of places throughout the borough where you can enjoy the game with friends. Here are 10 places in Queens where you can watch football on a big screen with a cold beer.

Austin’s Ale House – 82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens

Austin’s Ale House has your game day ticket.You can enjoy a beer from their selection of craft beer, bottled beer, top-shelf cocktails, plus their full menu of classic bar fare to indulge on while you watch.

Bourbon Street – 40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Join in the football fun at Bourbon Street in Bayside! Bourbon Street offers a rooftop space and an indoor space to enjoy the game. Plus, in addition to their rotating selection of beer and cocktails, they have $5 Modelos and another beer specials on Sundays.

Rocky McBride’s, 27-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

With 22 high definition TVs and 16 beers on tap, what more could you want? Rocky McBride’s offers a bright, cheery alternative to your usual dimly lit pubs. Grab a beer and enjoy the game, you won’t be sorry!

Bar 43 – 43-06 43rd St., Sunnyside

The premier sports bar and grill in Sunnyside, Bar 43 is a great place to watch the big game. Come by and watch the game on one of their plasma TVs, or come by on Mondays for 50 cent atomic wings to munch on while you watch.

O’Neill’s, 64-21 53rd Dr., Maspeth

At O’Neill’s, TVs line the walls and the bars, ensuring that you don’t miss one second of the game. Every Monday night, O’Neill’s offers wing specials with a variety of sauces to choose from. Hosting a game day party of your own? The wings are available for pick up as well.

One Station Plaza, 213-10 41st Ave., Bayside

Whether you’re looking for a cool place to hang with friends on game day, One Station Plaza in Bayside is a great option. With menu items such as fried avocado chips and barbecue short rib sliders plus a full bar to choose from, One Station Plaza takes traditional pub food to the next level, and you can enjoy it all while watching the game.

Halsey’s Tavern, 30-95 33rd St., Astoria

With 20 beers on tap and another 30 in bottles to choose from, Halsey’s Tavern will make sure you don’t run dry during the game. Being nearby the N and Q trains, getting to Halsey’s Tavern is easy and you don’t have to worry about parking.

Buffalo Wild Wings – 107-16 71st Ave., Forest Hills

Who doesn’t love Buffalo Wild Wings? With televisions around the entire restaurant and a huge selection of wings to choose from, you’ll be in football heaven, unless your team loses of course.

Resorts World Casino New York City – 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Ozone Park

At Resorts World Casino New York City, their Bar 360 has one of the biggest screens in the borough. Plus, there’s plenty of seating options available throughout the bar to enjoy the game.

Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden – 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

With football playing on the garden screens, Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden is the place to be when the game starts. Watch the game on one of their 10 televisions (including their jumbotron in the main hall!) while enjoying their beer list and food.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.