Man injured after taking a fall at a construction site in Jamaica: FDNY

A construction worker in Jamaica was injured after taking a serious fall while at the worksite on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, at 1:31 p.m. on Sept. 16, the FDNY responded to a 911 call regarding a worker falling at a construction site. Upon their arrival, emergency personnel found that a male worker at the site, located at 153-19 Jamaica Ave., had fallen.

A report from the Citizen App indicated that the victim had fallen 10 feet, however a spokesperson from the FDNY could not confirm this detail at this time.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital.