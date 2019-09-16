Serial groper assaults four women in two months across northwestern Queens: cops

Cops are looking for a butt-grabbing creep who touched four women in Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside over the course of two months.

Police said that the string of assaults began on July 24. At 8:10 a.m. that morning, a 40-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 36th Street and 47th Avenue when an unknown man approached her on a bike. He proceeded to grab her buttocks over her clothes before fleeing the scene on his bicycle.

The creep struck again 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to authorities. During this incident, the suspect approached a 22-year-old woman in the vicinity of 47th Street and 47th Avenue and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes. The perpetrator then fled the scene on his bicycle down 47th Avenue.

Police said the pattern continued on Aug. 28. At 7:40 a.m. that day, the creep approached a 39-year-old woman in the vicinity of 42nd Street and 47th Avenue and grabbed the victim’s buttocks over her clothes before fleeing on a bicycle to parts unknown.

Finally, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 14, the suspect approached a 20-year-old woman in the vicinity of 50th Avenue and 47th Street and grabbed the victim’s buttocks, over her clothes. The creep then fled the scene on a bicycle to parts unknown.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incidents.

Police released video of the suspect taken prior to the first incident:

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.