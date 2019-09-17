City sanitation employee arrested for attacking a man on a scooter in Long Island City

A city sanitation worker was arrested on Tuesday morning for pushing a man off of his e-scooter and assaulting him on a Long Island City street.

According to police, at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 17, a 37-year-old man was riding his e-scooter to work down Crescent Street near 41st Avenue when 46-year-old Patrick Molfetto knocked him off his scooter. Molfetto then allegedly wrapped his forearm around the victim’s neck, obstructing his breathing.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens for minor cuts and abrasions.

At this time, it is not clear what caused Molfetto to push the victim off of his scooter. Molfetto was charged with assault, harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing.

The investigation is ongoing.