LIC Flea & Food returns this weekend with global eats and unique shopping opportunities

LIC Flea & Food is back this weekend with unique vendors, vintage and collectibles, hand-crafted goods and more.

Shop vintage treasures and clothing at Lady V’Second Time Around. Her one-of-a-kind pieces will shine the second time around. Holistically Naomi will make her debut with essential oils and hand-crafted jewelry. Also on hand is Huemanetees Apparel with totes, tees and more.

Grab a drink from the Flea’s Beer & Wine Garden and pair it with one of their on-site food vendors, including The Shaking Crab, Muzzles, The Kozy Kook, Don Ceviche and more. Desserts available from Broma, The Wasted Baker and Cozy Treats and Herbal Teas from Vivias Herbs.

On Oct. 5 and 6, the Fourth Annual Queens Beer Festival will return to the Flea. Try brews from every Queens-based brewery along with a curated selection of brews from Brooklyn, The Bronx, Long Island and Staten Island. There will be over 20 breweries and over 50 beers to taste, including from LIC Beer Project, Big aLICe Brewing Co., Single Cut Beersmiths, Coney Island Brewing Company, Wartega Brewery, Montauk Brewing Company, Braven Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Gun Hill Brewing Company and many more. Tickets start at $39 and are available at QueensBeerFest.com.

LIC Flea & Food is open on specific dates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue. For more information and to RSVP for a chance to win Flea Bucks to spend at the market, visit www.LICFlea.com.