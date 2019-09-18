Mermaids? Pirates? Greek gods? Poseidon’s Parade is in Rockaway on Saturday!

It’s the one day of the year when crabs play happily dogs, Neptune drinks American beer, and mermaids come on shore to dance on floats.

Poseidon’s Parade 2019 steps off from the 106th Street boardwalk concession Caracas in Rockaway Beach on Saturday, Sept. 21, at noon.

Proudly family-friendly and art-heavy, this fifth annual march celebrates self-expression, community, and the general wonderfulness of the Rockaway shore. Attendance is free for spectators, but participants pay a small fee. ($5 per individual or $30 for push-pull floats with five individuals. Motorized vehicles are prohibited on the boardwalk. Bicycles are allowed.)

Participants should arrive between 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. to check in, line up and groove to live music before the parade begins. (Look for the lady in the blue top hat.) The route is simple. The procession heads down the boardwalk to 95th Street, where a DJ will spin tunes and volunteers will organize children’s activities.

A reviewing stand with a bevy of judges will be at 98th Street, and marchers are asked to salute them as they pass by. The judges will determine the winners in about a dozen categories, such as “Best Baby Carriage,” “Best Pet,” “Best Bicycle,” “Best Recycled Materials” and “Best Float.”

Poseidon’s Parade attracts about 500 people each year and enjoys support from various local businesses. Though much lower-key and less risqué, the event has its roots in the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. Some peninsula people formed the Rockaway Mermaid Brigade about a decade ago and won “best motorized float” in the Brooklyn ritual two years in a row. Their success got them thinking about a local version that could serve as a farewell to beach season and a last hurrah for the concessions.

Images: It’s In Queens