Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst adds new tenants including Chipotle and Teriyaki One

New food options will soon be available at the Queens Place Mall after Madison International Realty announced that a variety of tenants have leased of renewed space at the Elmhurst shopping center. Chipotle and Teriyaki One have signed long-term agreements with locations on the street level along Queens Boulevard.

“Chipotle is always looking for new places where we can serve delicious food and establish new, local partnerships, and Queens Pace is a great fit,” Chipotle Brand Experience & NRO Marketing Senior Analyst Claire McKibben said. “This location opens us up to a new community and makes it easier for area residents to enjoy wholesome food made with real ingredients every day.”

Teriyaki One is looking forward to expanding its brand to Elmhurst.

“At the Queens Place Teriyaki One Japanese Hibachi, residents and shoppers will find fresh, quality food that is served fast, with style,” Teriyaki One Marketing Director Raymond Li said. “Meats and seafood are cooked on our open grill in diners’ full view. We prepare all our choices from fresh ingredients with homemade sauces. We all love healthy and fresh food and look forward to sharing it with this great community.”

In addition, Dunkin’ Donuts and Mrs. Field have renewed their leases and will relocate to a new food court in the interior of the mall’s ground level. TeaCups, a third new tenant, will also be a part of the new food court that will be created especially for these tree retailers. The food court with interactive signage and seating it targeted to open in the summer of 2020.

“Our roster of new tenants and renewals, along with the new food court, will enhance our food and beverage offerings at Queens Place, which is a prime neighborhood location and one of the busiest in Queens,” Madison International Realty Portfolio Manager Evan Walke said. “These retailers continue to showcase our commitment to new opportunities, with a tenant mix that provides our customers with a variety of choices and services.”

Flagship tenants at the circular mall, located at 88-01 Queens Blvd., include Target, Macy’s and Best Buy. In addition to the food court, Madison’s planned improvements include public WiFi, enhanced cellphone service, and a refresh of the common area in addition to additional seating, Walke added. Queens Place parking garage facilities have already been updated with on-site devices and an app for shoppers to pay for parking before they enter their cars, as well as new signage and gates.