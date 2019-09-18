The Big Chocolate Show is at Resorts World in Queens this weekend

Truffles. S’mores. Lollipops. Brownies. Cakes. Peanut butter cups. The list goes on and on.

Resorts World Casino NYC will host The Big Chocolate Show this weekend. (Yes, chocolate.)

Several hundred artisans, aficionados and professionals will offer samples, live demonstrations and classes on Sept. 21 and 22. The talent roster includes some of the world’s foremost experts on cacao, including Kathryn Gordon, a chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education; Alexander Zecena, the executive pastry chef with Hakkasan Group; and Maricel E. Presilla, author of “Gran Cocina Latina: The Food of Latin America.”

Prices range from $15 to $188 with special passes for families, groups and those who want to be there the entire weekend. Proceeds from the event will go to Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that funds the development of less invasive treatments for pediatric cancer.

The run of events will take place in a main stage area and a two large classrooms.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s live demos.

Kathryn Gordon from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Alexander Zecena from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

To be announced from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Samantha Benjamin, an executive pastry chef and owner of the Dessertist, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Maricel Prescilla from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here are the Saturday classes. (Click here for details.)

Classroom A

Coffee & Chocolate: Understanding the Roast from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Gluten Free Chocolate Breakfast from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

All Chocolate 101 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (A beginner class on tempering, molding, dipping, and ganache.)

Floral Chocolate Cake Decorating from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cheese & Chocolate from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Whiskey & Chocolate from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Tequila and Truffles from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (Tequila pairs well with flavors like cherry, strawberry, mint, lime, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon.)

Classroom B

Weekend Chocolate Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (An interactive chocolate class that looks at savory and sweet.)

Lollipop Making from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

S’mores Workshop from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Hand to Dipped Truffle Making from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Wine & Chocolate from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cocktails & Chocolate from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (A master mixologist pairs spirits with bitter and sweet chocolates.)

Here’s the schedule for Sunday’s live demos.

Kate Sullivan, dessert designer and owner of Cake Power, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Gale Gand, a member of the Chicago Chefs Hall of Fame who was recognized as “Outstanding Pastry Chef of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation and Bon Appetite magazine, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Zachary Golper, chef and co-owner of Bien Cuit, from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Lindsey Farr, a pastry chef at Restaurant Marc Forgione, from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Here are the Sunday classes. (Click here for details.)

Classroom A

Coffee & Chocolate from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Understanding Chocolate Percentages from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cheese & Chocolate from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Whiskey & Chocolate from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Tequila, Mezcal & Chocolate Pairing from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Bourbon & Bon Bons from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Classroom B

All Chocolate 101 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Hand to Dipped Truffle Making from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mexican/Chocolate/Chili Flavors from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

To be announced from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Wine & Chocolate from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cocktails & Chocolate from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The fun will actually begin on Friday, Sept. 20, with “A Decadent Evening of Chocolate and Cocktails,” a walk-around sampling of drinks that pair perfectly with confections, at 6 p.m. (There will be a 21-plus area for alcoholic beverages, of course.) On the same night, The 2019 Legends of Chocolate will start at 8 p.m. This annual awards ceremony honors industry members whose work has positively impacted the world of chocolate.

Susan Notter, who has spent more than 17 years in education, teaching, and directing pastry arts programs, is one honoree. She’s a member of the United States Culinary Olympic team. Li to Lac Chocolates, Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house and a New York institution since 1923, is another honoree. Rhonda Kave, owner of RoniSue’s Chocolates, is the New York City honoree.

Resorts World Casino NYC is located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Jamaica. It’s near the Aqueduct/North Conduit station on the A Line’s Rockaway Branch, and there’s ample onsite parking.

Images: The Big Chocolate Show